Primary school ‘requires improvement’, Ofsted inspectors say

Sarah Cullen is the headteacher of Orchards Church of England Academy in Wisbech. The school was rated 'requires improvement' in its 2022 Ofsted inspection. - Credit: Contributed

A Wisbech primary school has been rated ‘requires improvement’ after its latest education inspection.

Orchards Church of England Academy, in Cherry Road, found the rating disappointing because it was awarded 'good' in four out of the five areas Ofsted inspected.

But the quality of education area was marked as ‘requires improvement’, with inspectors highlighting that teachers have to adapt their lessons to meet pupils’ needs.

Teachers were also found to be delivering the curriculum inconsistently because they lacked in-depth knowledge in some subject areas.

Inspectors rated the school ‘good’ in the areas of behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Sarah Cullen, headteacher of Orchards Church of England Academy, in Wisbech, pictured with reception pupils. - Credit: Diocese of Ely Multi Academy Trust

Disappointed with the inspection’s overall outcome, headteacher Sarah Cullen has spoken of her commitment to offer pupils the best education possible.

She said: “While of course it’s disappointing to have an overall rating of requires improvement, it’s also important to highlight that the school is rated good in four out of five individual areas.

“The report highlights so many positives – from work done to improve the curriculum, the love of reading shared by all pupils and their happiness and wellbeing within the school.

“The report also makes it clear that staff are dedicated to improving areas that require attention.”

The inspectors did highlight a number of positive areas.

These include the 'calm and orderly environment' in which pupils learn 'where any disruption is rare', the development of children with high self-esteem, and the trips and experiences offered away from the classroom.

Particular praise was noted for the Early Years Foundation Stage provision, with inspectors stating the 'children experience a sense of awe and wonder'.

They also found leaders identify the needs of those with special educational needs well. Effective safeguarding was also in place.

North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay visited Orchards Church of England Academy in Wisbech earlier this year. MP is pictured speaking with headteacher Sarah Cullen. - Credit: Picture supplied by MP Steve Barclay

The school was inspected on July 5 and 6 this year.

This was its first inspection since the school opened in February 2018 as part of the Diocese of Ely Multi Academy Trust.

It was therefore the school’s first inspection since the covid-19 pandemic began.

Mrs Cullen said feedback from the inspection is being taken on board and that she will be working with academy leaders and her staff 'to build on [the school’s] very good learning environment'.