Published: 4:35 PM September 21, 2021

Orchards C of E Primary and Nursery Academy in Wisbech was praised by author, Richard O’Neill (L) for its pupils' 'strong focus' on literacy. Richard is joined by Mrs Cullen (R) putting some new books in the school library. - Credit: Orchards C of E Primary and Nursery Academy

A school in Wisbech has been praised during a visit from an author and national literacy hero for its pupils' “strong focus” on literacy.

Multi-award writer and storyteller, Richard O’Neill visited Orchards C of E Primary and Nursery Academy, and spent the day working with children from nursery through to Year 6.

Children were treated to a range of Richard’s original stories, readings from his books and writing and story creating workshops.

Richard, who has two new books out this year, said: “It’s clear that at Orchards, there’s a strong focus on literacy.

“The children and staff certainly enjoy their stories and books!”

Headteacher, Mrs Cullen, said: “Our children and school community deserve the very best.

“That includes giving them access to interactive experiences like this which helps them to have a real-life experience of creativity.

“This not only helps them develop their literacy but also their oracy too."