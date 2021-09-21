‘Literally brilliant’ says author during school visit
- Credit: Orchards C of E Primary and Nursery Academy
A school in Wisbech has been praised during a visit from an author and national literacy hero for its pupils' “strong focus” on literacy.
Multi-award writer and storyteller, Richard O’Neill visited Orchards C of E Primary and Nursery Academy, and spent the day working with children from nursery through to Year 6.
Children were treated to a range of Richard’s original stories, readings from his books and writing and story creating workshops.
Richard, who has two new books out this year, said: “It’s clear that at Orchards, there’s a strong focus on literacy.
“The children and staff certainly enjoy their stories and books!”
You may also want to watch:
Headteacher, Mrs Cullen, said: “Our children and school community deserve the very best.
“That includes giving them access to interactive experiences like this which helps them to have a real-life experience of creativity.
Most Read
- 1 Bomb scare was a 'hoax' say police
- 2 Villagers team up to honour 'a real character'
- 3 Sex offender caught with 76 of most serious child abuse photos
- 4 Community group to review case of missing Terry McSpadden
- 5 Body found in Wisbech road
- 6 Jail for paedophile who booked hotel to abuse three children
- 7 Turners ‘massively impacted’ and Knowles up pay to hire HGV drivers
- 8 ‘Enough is enough’ says MP at the scene of drink drive crash
- 9 Hunt is on to find stags that escaped from farm
- 10 ‘Tired and dated’ road can only get better with our 40 new homes, say builders
“This not only helps them develop their literacy but also their oracy too."