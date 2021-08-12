Published: 12:39 PM August 12, 2021

Head teacher Craig Jansen praised students who have adapted to the challenges they have faced with “great resilience” - Credit: Paul Tibbs

Head teacher Craig Jansen praised the efforts of staff and students following on from two “very challenging years” that culminated today with the release of GCSE results.

The Marshland High School head said his students had been faced “with an unprecedented experience, studying through two years of a global pandemic.

Head teacher Craig Jansen praised students who have adapted to the challenges they have faced with “great resilience” - Credit: Paul Tibbs

“They have adapted to the challenges they have faced with great resilience and achieved highly as a result of their efforts and the dedication of Marshland staff.”

High achievers included Aiden Falkus whose results included four 9s, four 8s, and one 7, and Olivia Marshall whose results included four 9s, two 8s and three 7s.

Sixteen-year-old Aiden, who is now going to Springwood in King's Lynn to study A Levels, said: “I am really happy with my results.

You may also want to watch:

“The last year has been really hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic but I have been so grateful for all the support my teachers have given me over the years at Marshland

"With the uncertainty of not knowing if we will or will not be taking traditional exams at the start of the year, and the isolation of home schooling, I am really happy with what I've been able to achieve."

Olivia will go on to study geography, English literature & psychology at A-level at Spalding Grammar School.

She said: “It was definitely difficult having to learn GCSE topics at home instead of the usual in-person teaching.

“But through perseverance and diligence that the school encouraged I was able to work through it and overcome the challenge to my best ability."

Head teacher Craig Jansen praised students who have adapted to the challenges they have faced with “great resilience” - Credit: Paul Tibbs

Other high achievers included Charlotte Wheatley who obtained three 9s, three 8s and four 7s.

Head boy Callum Burrell had results that included one 9, two 8s and four 7s, and Eleanor Jackson who picked up results including one 9, two 8s, two 7s and three 6s.

Charlotte, 16, wants to become a vet in the future but is heading to Springwood next month to study A Levels in Maths, biology, chemistry and further Maths.

She said: "Marshland has provided various opportunities to stretch me academically, socially, physically and emotionally.

“But my overriding memory of coming here is that Marshland has given me a comfortable classroom environment where my teachers pushed me and encouraged me to excel in my work."

Head teacher Craig Jansen praised students who have adapted to the challenges they have faced with “great resilience” - Credit: Paul Tibbs

Callum, 16, is going to study A Levels at Wisbech Grammar School.

He said: “Marshland has made me the person I am today and will be for the rest of my life. The school is like a community, and everyone has been like family.

He added: "I am very pleased with my results and hope to be an investment banker after university.”

Eleanor is hoping to join the police force after going to university.

She said: “I have been able to excel in my learning, especially in year 11, due to having such amazing teachers.

“They always push you to work at your maximum potential.

“They want to see you succeed, and during my time at Marshland, I was able to go from middle sets in Year 7 to the highest sets in Year 11.

"Teachers here are so passionate about what they are teaching which allows students to become more interested and intrigued about specific subjects."

Head teacher Craig Jansen praised students who have adapted to the challenges they have faced with “great resilience” - Credit: Paul Tibbs

Assistant head David Saunders said: “Knowing that we have strived to lay the foundations of a lifetime of happiness and success, we wish every student the best in their next steps.

“All students can now move confidently into their post-16 destinations.

“We look forward to welcoming back a large number of our students in September as they continue their education at our trust sixth form at Springwood High School."



Chair of Governors Steve Cozens said: “Although students did not sit exams this year there was a very rigorous assessment process in place for all Year 11 students.

“They can be absolutely confident that the grades they have received today wholly reflect their ability and achievements”