News
End of term surprise for lorry-mad student
- Credit: Ian Burt Photography
A transport firm arranged the ultimate end-of-term treat for a lorry-mad student – a visit and tour of a new £170,000 lorry and trailer.
Knowles – which has bases in Wisbech and March – first came across Wisbech student Simon at a careers event at Thomas Clarkson Academy.
Staff at the firm were so impressed with the youngster’s knowledge of lorries they arranged for one of the largest and newest members of its fleet to visit the school.
Dean Hill, a driver trainer for Knowles, allowed Simon and his fellow school mates to take a closer look at the vehicle and offered a guided tour of the cab.
And, of course, everyone was treated to a blast of the horn.
For Simon, a keen lorry enthusiast, the experience was a dream come true.
His knowledge of HGVs and the Volvo rig was so vast there wasn’t much more Dean could tell him about the vehicle in front of them.
Most Read
- 1 Drink driver drove child, 7, whilst nearly five times over limit
- 2 50 firefighters tackle 200 acres farmland fire
- 3 Rail upgrade work starts this weekend through to September
- 4 Cambridgeshire hit by wave of catalytic converter thefts
- 5 Garden of rest padlocked after repeat vandalism
- 6 Over 60 golfers participate in golf club event
- 7 End of term surprise for lorry-mad student
- 8 Operating theatres shut as ceiling woes at crumbling hospital persist
- 9 IN PICTURES: Anne-Marie headlines Newmarket Nights
- 10 Memory of missing Holly and Jessica poster in murderer's home 'sickening'
For example, the academy student knew how to identify the exact Volvo model.
The youngster said: “It’s the colour of the grill. The new ones are orange.”
During the visit, Simon was also presented with a special collectors’ edition model lorry.
Richard Scott, Principal of Thomas Clarkson Academy, said it had been an amazing experience for all the students involved.
He also thanked the Knowles’ team for returning to the school with the HGV.
Dean said: “We were delighted to help and it was great to see the children having such a good time.”
Simon and his friends are part of the academy’s special education Cooper Centre.