News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Education

News

End of term surprise for lorry-mad student

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 2:46 PM August 1, 2022
Dean Hill from Knowles pictured with Simon

Dean Hill (left), a driver trainer for Knowles, pictured with Simon, a lorry-mad Thomas Clarkson Academy student. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A transport firm arranged the ultimate end-of-term treat for a lorry-mad student – a visit and tour of a new £170,000 lorry and trailer.

Knowles – which has bases in Wisbech and March – first came across Wisbech student Simon at a careers event at Thomas Clarkson Academy.

Staff at the firm were so impressed with the youngster’s knowledge of lorries they arranged for one of the largest and newest members of its fleet to visit the school.

Knowles transport lorry at Thomas Clarkson Academy

Knowles arranged for a £170,000 lorry from its fleet to surprise a lorry-mad Wisbech student and his friends at school. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Dean Hill, a driver trainer for Knowles, allowed Simon and his fellow school mates to take a closer look at the vehicle and offered a guided tour of the cab.

And, of course, everyone was treated to a blast of the horn.

For Simon, a keen lorry enthusiast, the experience was a dream come true.

His knowledge of HGVs and the Volvo rig was so vast there wasn’t much more Dean could tell him about the vehicle in front of them.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drink driver drove child, 7, whilst nearly five times over limit
  2. 2 50 firefighters tackle 200 acres farmland fire
  3. 3 Rail upgrade work starts this weekend through to September
  1. 4 Cambridgeshire hit by wave of catalytic converter thefts
  2. 5 Garden of rest padlocked after repeat vandalism
  3. 6 Over 60 golfers participate in golf club event
  4. 7 End of term surprise for lorry-mad student
  5. 8 Operating theatres shut as ceiling woes at crumbling hospital persist
  6. 9 IN PICTURES: Anne-Marie headlines Newmarket Nights
  7. 10 Memory of missing Holly and Jessica poster in murderer's home 'sickening'

For example, the academy student knew how to identify the exact Volvo model.

The youngster said: “It’s the colour of the grill. The new ones are orange.”

During the visit, Simon was also presented with a special collectors’ edition model lorry.

Knowles driver trainer Dean Hill with TCA student Simon

Dean Hill (left), a driver trainer for Knowles, presents student Simon with a special collectors' edition model lorry. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Richard Scott, Principal of Thomas Clarkson Academy, said it had been an amazing experience for all the students involved.

He also thanked the Knowles’ team for returning to the school with the HGV.

Dean said: “We were delighted to help and it was great to see the children having such a good time.”

Simon and his friends are part of the academy’s special education Cooper Centre.

Thomas Clarkson Academy
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Stay clear of swimming in Star Pit between Whittlesey and Peterborough, fire chiefs warn

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Urgent plea not to swim in Fenland pit

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Field fire in Euximoor Drove, Christchurch, Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service | Video

'Hero' farmer praised after battling major village fire

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
PIC King's Lynn

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Prolific suspected shoplifter in custody

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Peckover primary school celebrate 'Peckfest' 

Hot dogs and ice cream add to excitement of 'Peckfest'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon