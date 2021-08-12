Published: 2:40 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 2:52 PM August 12, 2021

Emily Reach achieved grade nines in subjects such as art, English language and geography. - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy

A school head said he is “in awe” of what students have achieved amid the challenges faced over the last two years.

Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech received teacher-assessed GCSE grades this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grades were assessed using mock exams, coursework and attainment across their courses as summer exams were cancelled.

Principal Richard Scott congratulated those that received their grades today (Thursday) despite the hurdles they have faced.

He said: “We would like to congratulate all our year 11 students who have overcome unprecedented challenges over the last two years to achieve these amazing results.

“We are in awe of their sheer determination, hard work and resilience.”

Aiden Ives-Day, Kacper Szudrowicz and Kameran Sorani with their GCSE results. - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy

Some of the school’s highest achievers include Kameran Sorani, who earned grade nines in English language, English literature, history, chemistry, philosophy & ethics and statistics.

Emily Reach also achieved the same tally of grade nines, in art, English language, geography, history and combined science.

Aristi Nicolaou achieved grade nines in geography, maths and combined science while Thomas Green secured grade nines in English language, English literature and maths.

One student, Evie Crowson, was noted for making the most progress in her cohort and achieved grade nines in English language, history, maths and combined science.

Alex Martin of Thomas Clarkson Academy with his GCSE results. - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy

Other standout successes include Joseph Tierney, Charlotte Warren and Maisie Stratton.

Joseph achieved grades nine to seven in all his subjects, including English language and English literature.

Charlotte earned grades nine to six in her subjects, such as English language and geography.

Maisie also shone in English language, English literature as well as enterprise and marketing.

“It has been a pleasure to see our students grow into aspirational and curious young learners and I am pleased that many of them will be staying on in our sixth form next year,” Mr Scott said.

Maisie Macdonald of Thomas Clarkson Academy with her GCSE results. - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy

“We are excited to see what they will achieve in the future.

“I am also extremely grateful for our incredible team of staff who never fail to inspire and motivate their students, and for our amazing partnership of parents and community.”

Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy achieved impressive GCSE results this year. - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy

Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy achieved impressive GCSE results this year. - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy

Mr Scott added: “The success of the school would not have been possible without your continued care and support.”

Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy achieved impressive GCSE results this year. - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy

Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy achieved impressive GCSE results this year. - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy



