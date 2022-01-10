Barnaby Rimmer (left) will take over from Chris Staley (right) as headmaster of Wisbech Grammar School. - Credit: Wisbech Grammar School/John Elworthy

A former Wisbech Grammar School pupil said he feels “immensely proud and privileged” to become the school’s next headmaster.

Barnaby Rimmer has been appointed from what the school said was “a highly competitive field” to replace current head Chris Staley in September.

Mr Rimmer said: “I feel immensely proud and privileged to be taking on the role of headmaster at Wisbech Grammar School.

“I am looking forward to working with all stakeholders, especially the pupil and staff body, in continuing to drive the school forward.”

Mr Rimmer studied at Wisbech Grammar School before becoming deputy head academic there last September.

Barnaby Rimmer (pictured), a former Wisbech Grammar School pupil, will become the school's new headmaster in September. - Credit: Wisbech Grammar School

He has also been the executive principal at Southery and Emneth academies, as well as deputy headteacher at Alderman Peel High School in Wells-next-the Sea during his career.

The Wisbech Grammar School board said: “We are delighted to have appointed Mr Rimmer.

“He was the standout candidate who understands the school’s ethos and culture.

“We are confident that he will look to take the school forward in all areas in the years ahead, and will make sure the school is a beacon for top class independent education both locally and regionally.”

Mr Rimmer will take over from Mr Staley, who will leave his post as headmaster after eight years.

He will be taking up the role of principal and CEO at the Bablake & King Henry VIII School (BKHS), a group of five independent senior and prep schools in Coventry.

Chris Staley (pictured) will leave his role as headmaster at Wisbech Grammar School in September after eight years. - Credit: John Elworthy

Mr Staley moved to Wisbech Grammar School in 2014 after a four-year spell as deputy head at Milton Abbey School in Dorset.

While in Fenland, he has established a kindergarten, redesigned the prep and senior schools and opened a new sixth form centre.

Mr Staley, who has also overseen impressive GCSE results during his time in Wisbech, has also set up a new performing arts department and expanded the outreach and partnership programme with local schools.

He told the BKHS website: "I am excited by amazing opportunities and possibilities this post presents to the Coventry School Foundation.

“The Foundation needs to ensure it is in the very best position to deliver a top-class education to current and future pupils in a world that is changing rapidly.”