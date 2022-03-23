Many reasons for Elm school to celebrate after a glowing report from Ofsted - Credit: Elm school

A school head said pupils and staff ‘shone’ through a two-day Ofsted inspection.

Elm Church of England Primary School in Wisbech received an overall rating of good and was consistently rated good in all areas of inspection.

Headteacher Jade Betts said: “We’re extremely pleased with the outcome.

“The findings are testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff as well as the pupils here, and I would like to thank them all.

“We have worked through any challenges to create a happy, hard-working environment within our school, where pupils feel safe, inspired and ready to learn.”

She added: “There are always areas for improvement, but we will continue to build on the success of an overall rating of ‘good’ ensuring that the needs of our pupils remain at the forefront of everything we do.”

Ms Betts added: “It’s great that Ofsted can see the hard work of all staff and pupils.

“The inspection celebrated our rapid journey of improvement, our high-quality curriculum and the caring environment we collectively work so hard on.

“Our pupils and staff shone throughout the two days and the pride felt in school, by all, was clear.

“Our pupils chatted happily, enthusiastically and confidently to inspectors about a wide range of subjects and the deep knowledge learned.

“We are committed to ensuring our pupils always receive the highest level of education within a calm, effective classroom environment and work closely with the Trust to monitor and improve where necessary.”

The report noted that school staff had acted swiftly to address any areas in need of improvement, such as a drop in maths attainment, by putting in place a new leadership team and governing body.

The report acknowledged the school’s hard work to improve those areas, with teachers having good subject knowledge, selecting learning activities that help pupils improve and consistently checking pupils’ levels of understanding.

Inspectors visited the school, which is part of the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust, in early February and found many reasons to praise the level of teaching and care shown towards the 206 pupils that attend the school.

Ofsted also noted that reading is a high priority and pupils show good levels of kindness to each other.