Marshland St. James Primary and Nursery School Staff and pupils celebrate the school’s early years department being rated as outstanding by Ofsted. - Credit: Marshland St James School

A primary school has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted whilst its early years department won acclaim as being ‘outstanding’.

Marshland St. James primary and nursery school’s early years department are naturally delighted.

Ofsted staff found it to be welcoming and ambitious with leaders who have high expectations for the school and its students.

It noted that pupils ‘love the fact that teachers know them personally’ and it is clear that ‘both adults and students forge strong relationships’.

Staff were highly praised for the depth of knowledge they have of their students.

Inspectors reported that they ‘use pupils’ interests to help create memorable learning opportunities’ and that ‘teachers use their information effectively to plan learning that interests' pupils and helps them to achieve’.

Headteacher Sarah Durrant said: “We are all so proud of our latest Ofsted result.

“This is great news, and the report is a reflection of how hard all of our staff and pupils work to ensure the very best school experience for our pupils.

“Providing the highest standard of education for our students is so important to us, as well as ensuring they are happy and enjoy being in school – something which also comes across strongly in the report.

"We will continue to build on this and make more improvements as we move forward."







Inspectors highlighted a strong emphasis on reading.

The report says “leaders make certain that all staff place a great emphasis on teaching pupils to read.

“Pupils begin to learn to read as soon as they start school. Older pupils have a vast array of books, ranging from classics to modern fiction.

“They love reading and are keen to talk about their favourite texts”.

Inspectors were particularly impressed with the school’s early years department which was described as ‘exceptional’.

Staff had a ‘deep knowledge of the learning needs of all the children. They adapt learning to ensure that all children achieve extremely well’.

The good result comes after the school was previously rated as ‘requires improvement’ and staff say the outcome is due to a dedication to ensuring pupils receive the very best educational standards.

Safeguarding, adherence to behaviour policies and the way that staff are considerate of each other’s workloads were all extra areas for which the school received praise as well as policies in place around recruitment.



