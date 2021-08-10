Updated

Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy are gearing up to take the next step in their education after securing impressive A-level results today (Tuesday).

Principal Richard Scott said the school is “extremely proud” of what students have achieved this year amid the challenges of Covid-19 over the last 18 months.

“They have shown resilience and unwavering dedication to overcome these challenges and become confident, ambitious and high-achieving individuals."

Many students from the school, part of the Brooke Weston Trust, have secured places at university.

Some of the subjects they will be studying range from physiotherapy and chemical engineering to English and American studies and English literature.

Mr Scott added: “There is no doubt that this perseverance in the face of adversity has allowed them to achieve such fantastic results and progress to the university or career of their choice.

“I want to say a huge thank you to our team of staff who have acted as a dedicated support system for our students during this tough period, always striving to give students the best possible start in life.”

Some students have achieved the top grades in all of their A-level subjects, while others also shone.

Jenna Petchell will go on to study English and American studies at the University of East Anglia after achieving A* in art, English literature and history.

Meanwhile, Harry Preston, who achieved A* in biology, chemistry and maths, will study physiotherapy at the University of Leicester in his bid to become a physiotherapist.

Callum Sturman, who achieved an A* in chemistry and maths, will study at Imperial College London while Max Hamilton will head to the University of East Anglia to study English literature.

But for Louise Peart, she will look to fulfil an ambition of becoming a primary teacher when she studies primary education with qualified teacher status at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln.

Due to Covid-19, examinations were cancelled this year and students have been awarded grades based on an assessment by their teachers.

Earlier this year, the government confirmed no performance data for schools will be published, as in 2020, because of the exceptional circumstances under which grades have been awarded.