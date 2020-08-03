Advanced search

Gallery

Where to eat out for half price in Wisbech throughout August

PUBLISHED: 14:29 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 03 August 2020

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Wisbech and its surrounding villages have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today (August 3).

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Wisbech and its surrounding villages have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today (August 3).

Archant

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Wisbech have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today.

Loafers coffee shop in WisbechLoafers coffee shop in Wisbech

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Wisbech have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today.

The scheme runs from August 3-31 and will operate on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday.

Participating establishments will offer a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner).

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme can be utilised several times by the user.

The Rose and Crown in WisbechThe Rose and Crown in Wisbech

You can check to find outlets in individual towns and cities by downloading the list.

Alternatively, you can use the online restaurant finder to search for participating outlets using a postcode.

Loafers Coffee Shop: 34 Market Place, PE13 1DP

Route 47 at Thorney TollRoute 47 at Thorney Toll

• Costa Coffee: 20 Horse Fair, PE13 1AR

The Rose and Crown Hotel: 23-24, Market Place, PE13 1DG

The Oliver Twist Country Inn and Restaurant at Wisbech St MaryThe Oliver Twist Country Inn and Restaurant at Wisbech St Mary

Alishan: 42 Bedford Street, PE13 3BN

• The Red Lion: 32 North Brink, PE13 1JR

Woodman's Cottage Inn at WisbechWoodman's Cottage Inn at Wisbech

• McDonald’s Cromwell Road, PE14 0RD

• The Black Bear Public House: 27 Old Lynn Road, PE13 3SB

The Sportsman in WisbechThe Sportsman in Wisbech

• KFC: Wisbech Retail Park, Cromwell Road, PE14 0SL

• The Elm Tree Inn: Low Road, PE14 0DD

The Black Bear in WisbechThe Black Bear in Wisbech

• The Sportsman Pub: Main Road, PE14 0AG

• Woodman’s Cottage Inn: 90 High Road, Gorefield, PE13 4NB

Alishan Indian Restaurant in WisbechAlishan Indian Restaurant in Wisbech

• Tydd St Giles Golf & Leisure: Tydd St Giles Golf and Country Club, PE13 5NZ

The Oliver Twist: High Road, Guyhirn, PE13 4EA

• Route 47 American Steakhouse and Grill: Main Road, Thorney Toll, PE13 4AX

• The 19th Hole Thorney Lakes: English Drove, Thorney, PE6 0TJ

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Murder investigation finds Ricardas Puisys ALIVE in Fenland after four years missing

Suspected murder victim Ricardas Puisys has been found alive in Wisbech, police have revealed. Picture: Archant/Archive

Where to eat out for half price in Wisbech throughout August

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Wisbech and its surrounding villages have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today (August 3).

‘I’m late for work’ says ‘Fake Taxi’-branded Renault Clio driver after speeding 60mph through 40-zone

The Fake Taxi-branded Renault Clio was seized after the driver clocked 60mph in a 40-zone, was driving on a provisional license and had no L plates of supervision. Picture: Policing Fenland

Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The A141 at Wimblington is currently closed between the A141 / B1101 and B1093 at Manea Road. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Most Read

Murder investigation finds Ricardas Puisys ALIVE in Fenland after four years missing

Suspected murder victim Ricardas Puisys has been found alive in Wisbech, police have revealed. Picture: Archant/Archive

Where to eat out for half price in Wisbech throughout August

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Wisbech and its surrounding villages have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today (August 3).

‘I’m late for work’ says ‘Fake Taxi’-branded Renault Clio driver after speeding 60mph through 40-zone

The Fake Taxi-branded Renault Clio was seized after the driver clocked 60mph in a 40-zone, was driving on a provisional license and had no L plates of supervision. Picture: Policing Fenland

Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The A141 at Wimblington is currently closed between the A141 / B1101 and B1093 at Manea Road. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Where to eat out for half price in Wisbech throughout August

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Wisbech and its surrounding villages have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today (August 3).

Murder investigation finds Ricardas Puisys ALIVE in Fenland after four years missing

Suspected murder victim Ricardas Puisys has been found alive in Wisbech, police have revealed. Picture: Archant/Archive

Back to Bingo! Eyes down as Fen hall reopens amid Covid-19 pandemic

Winners Bingo is returning to Wisbech on August 5. Picture: File/PublicDomainPictures.net

Calls for public enquiry into Wisbech mega incinerator

Campaigners launch fight against Wisbech incinerator at town rally. Picture: KIM TAYLOR

‘I’m late for work’ says ‘Fake Taxi’-branded Renault Clio driver after speeding 60mph through 40-zone

The Fake Taxi-branded Renault Clio was seized after the driver clocked 60mph in a 40-zone, was driving on a provisional license and had no L plates of supervision. Picture: Policing Fenland