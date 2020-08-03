Where to eat out for half price in Wisbech throughout August
PUBLISHED: 14:29 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 03 August 2020
Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Wisbech have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today.
The scheme runs from August 3-31 and will operate on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday.
Participating establishments will offer a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner).
The Eat Out to Help Out scheme can be utilised several times by the user.
You can check to find outlets in individual towns and cities by downloading the list.
Alternatively, you can use the online restaurant finder to search for participating outlets using a postcode.
• Loafers Coffee Shop: 34 Market Place, PE13 1DP
• Costa Coffee: 20 Horse Fair, PE13 1AR
• The Rose and Crown Hotel: 23-24, Market Place, PE13 1DG
• Alishan: 42 Bedford Street, PE13 3BN
• The Red Lion: 32 North Brink, PE13 1JR
• McDonald’s Cromwell Road, PE14 0RD
• The Black Bear Public House: 27 Old Lynn Road, PE13 3SB
• KFC: Wisbech Retail Park, Cromwell Road, PE14 0SL
• The Elm Tree Inn: Low Road, PE14 0DD
• The Sportsman Pub: Main Road, PE14 0AG
• Woodman’s Cottage Inn: 90 High Road, Gorefield, PE13 4NB
• Tydd St Giles Golf & Leisure: Tydd St Giles Golf and Country Club, PE13 5NZ
• The Oliver Twist: High Road, Guyhirn, PE13 4EA
• Route 47 American Steakhouse and Grill: Main Road, Thorney Toll, PE13 4AX
• The 19th Hole Thorney Lakes: English Drove, Thorney, PE6 0TJ
