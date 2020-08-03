Gallery

Where to eat out for half price in Wisbech throughout August

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Wisbech and its surrounding villages have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today (August 3). Archant

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Wisbech have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative, which starts today.

Loafers coffee shop in Wisbech Loafers coffee shop in Wisbech

The scheme runs from August 3-31 and will operate on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday.

Participating establishments will offer a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner).

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme can be utilised several times by the user.

The Rose and Crown in Wisbech The Rose and Crown in Wisbech

You can check to find outlets in individual towns and cities by downloading the list.

Alternatively, you can use the online restaurant finder to search for participating outlets using a postcode.

• Loafers Coffee Shop: 34 Market Place, PE13 1DP

Route 47 at Thorney Toll Route 47 at Thorney Toll

• Costa Coffee: 20 Horse Fair, PE13 1AR

• The Rose and Crown Hotel: 23-24, Market Place, PE13 1DG

The Oliver Twist Country Inn and Restaurant at Wisbech St Mary The Oliver Twist Country Inn and Restaurant at Wisbech St Mary

• Alishan: 42 Bedford Street, PE13 3BN

• The Red Lion: 32 North Brink, PE13 1JR

Woodman's Cottage Inn at Wisbech Woodman's Cottage Inn at Wisbech

• McDonald’s Cromwell Road, PE14 0RD

• The Black Bear Public House: 27 Old Lynn Road, PE13 3SB

The Sportsman in Wisbech The Sportsman in Wisbech

• KFC: Wisbech Retail Park, Cromwell Road, PE14 0SL

• The Elm Tree Inn: Low Road, PE14 0DD

The Black Bear in Wisbech The Black Bear in Wisbech

• The Sportsman Pub: Main Road, PE14 0AG

• Woodman’s Cottage Inn: 90 High Road, Gorefield, PE13 4NB

Alishan Indian Restaurant in Wisbech Alishan Indian Restaurant in Wisbech

• Tydd St Giles Golf & Leisure: Tydd St Giles Golf and Country Club, PE13 5NZ

• The Oliver Twist: High Road, Guyhirn, PE13 4EA

• Route 47 American Steakhouse and Grill: Main Road, Thorney Toll, PE13 4AX

• The 19th Hole Thorney Lakes: English Drove, Thorney, PE6 0TJ