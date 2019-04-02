Advanced search

Easter fun at Wisbech and Fenland Museum with activities for all the family

02 April, 2019 - 16:43
Easter fun at Wisbech and Fenland Museum with activities for all the family. Picture: ARCHANT.

Archant

A programme of events at Wisbech and Fenland Museum including trails, treasure and trips down memory lane will keep boredom at bay during Easter.

Activities will be spread over the school holidays starting next week.

Everyday except Sundays and Mondays, when the museum is closed, a family-friendly Easter trail will lead children to explore every corner, finding curiosities, treasures and surprises.

Opening hours are 10am to 4pm.

On Wednesday and Thursday April 10 and 11 and April 17 and 18, there will be special family sessions from 11am to 3pm for adults to share holiday memories from the 1950s onwards with their own children and grandchildren.

Visitors can bring a few snaps from the 1950s onwards – of days at the seaside, picnics in the park or fun at the fair.

If you can’t make it in person, you can still be a part of the project by emailing your holiday photos and memories to volunteering@wisbechmuseum.org.

On Saturday April 13 and April 20, from 11am to 3pm, young museum volunteers will also be running Easter craft activity sessions for children.

