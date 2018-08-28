Advanced search

Stabbing at Wicken near Soham - two men aged 56 and 59 to appear in court on January 11 say Cambridgeshire Police

PUBLISHED: 15:57 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:57 18 December 2018

Two charged following alleged stabbing incident at Wicken; both suspects to appear in court on January 11. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A 59-year-old man will appear in court next month to face three charges including that of wounding with intent following a knife incident at Wicken near Soham.

A second man will also appear in the dock on the same day on lesser charges but also involving the same incident.

Mark Gambie, 56, of Victoria Close, West Row, Bury St. Edmunds, has been charged with conspiracy to cause damage to property and being reckless as to endangerment of life.

Christopher Wing, 59, of Nimbus Way, Newmarket, has been charged with conspire to cause damage to property being reckless as to endangerment of life and Section 18 - wounding with intent.

Both are due to appear in court on January 11.

The incident happened last Friday and police said the victim was taken to hospital and was said to have “serious but not lift threatening” injuries and was treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.

A man in his 50s was initially arrested under suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and a second man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said they were treating it as an isolated incident.

A spokesman for Cambs Police said they received a 999 call to Wicken in the early hours when a man, in his 20s, called to report that he had been stabbed outside his home.

