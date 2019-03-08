Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 16:15 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 25 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Sam Clarke trading as East Anglia Traffic Ltd of 9/10 The Crescent Wisbech PE13 lEH is applying for a licence to use English Drove Farm English Drove as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 0 trailers

You may also want to watch:

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Sam Clarke trading as East Anglia Traffic Ltd of 9/10 The Crescent Wisbech PE13 lEH is applying for a licence to use English Drove Farm English Drove as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 0 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Anna Norris from Wisbech who was diagnosed with stage three cancer while on 500-mile trek is now cancer free

Anna Norris is now cancer free after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma. Picture: Supplied/Family

Men in dark clothing driving unmarked BMW with blue flashing lights pull over driver on A47 near Wisbech and claim his car was uninsured - but refused to give police collar numbers

his is a file photo for illustrative purposes only. Two men in dark clothing driving an unmarked black 5 Series BMW with blue flashing lights pulled over a driver on the A47 near Wisbech and claimed his car was uninsured - but refused to give police collar numbers. Picture: WIKIMEDIA

High Street in Wisbech shut for up to five days as work continues on the town’s Grade II-listed derelict building

High Street in Wisbech will be closed for up to five days as urgent work continues on a Grade II-listed derelict building. Picture: Supplied

Wisbech Statute Fair 2019: Deputy mayor Aigars Balsevics opens annual town event along with town councillors

The annual Statute Fair in Wisbech was opened by new deputy mayor Cllr Aigars Balsevics on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: Ian Carter

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Anna Norris from Wisbech who was diagnosed with stage three cancer while on 500-mile trek is now cancer free

Anna Norris is now cancer free after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma. Picture: Supplied/Family

Men in dark clothing driving unmarked BMW with blue flashing lights pull over driver on A47 near Wisbech and claim his car was uninsured - but refused to give police collar numbers

his is a file photo for illustrative purposes only. Two men in dark clothing driving an unmarked black 5 Series BMW with blue flashing lights pulled over a driver on the A47 near Wisbech and claimed his car was uninsured - but refused to give police collar numbers. Picture: WIKIMEDIA

High Street in Wisbech shut for up to five days as work continues on the town’s Grade II-listed derelict building

High Street in Wisbech will be closed for up to five days as urgent work continues on a Grade II-listed derelict building. Picture: Supplied

Wisbech Statute Fair 2019: Deputy mayor Aigars Balsevics opens annual town event along with town councillors

The annual Statute Fair in Wisbech was opened by new deputy mayor Cllr Aigars Balsevics on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: Ian Carter

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Horrific dash cam footage shows the terrifying moment pregnant driver ploughs her Audi car into another motorist at more than 110mph

The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

People with sight loss enjoy lawn bowls at March club

John Chivers, Sam Wool, Braza members Pat, Lee, Jan and Cam Sight members enjoy lawn bowls in March. Picture: CAM SIGHT

Pools in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey offer unlimited swimming for those aged over 75 in new active community scheme

A handful of swimming pools in Fenland are offering unlimited sessions to the over 75s in the district. Picture: Archant/File

Fashion show and coffee morning raise nearly £1000 for charity

Stylish outfits, raffles and coffee morning raise money for Macmillan. Picture: LINDA GILL

Twitter storm over MP Lucy Frazer’s email - Labour calls for her to ‘consider her position’ whilst Lib Dems calls for Prime Minister to resign

MP Lucy Frazer under fire on social media over an email she sent defending the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament. The Supreme Court decided the suspension was illegal and so its back to work for MPs. Picture; LUCY FRAZER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists