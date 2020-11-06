Advanced search

Urgent plea to find five dogs stolen in early morning raid

PUBLISHED: 16:05 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 06 November 2020

Police are appealing for help to tracea number of dogs, taken from a property in Walpole St. Andrew.

Police are appealing for help to tracea number of dogs, taken from a property in Walpole St. Andrew.

Five family dogs – including two young Cocker Spaniels – were stolen in the early hours of Thursday.

Toy poodle

An urgent plea to find them has been made by Norfolk Police following the theft of the dogs from a property in Walpole St. Andrew.

“The dogs are believed to have been stolen sometime between 2am and 8am yesterday,” said a police spokesperson.

Two 6-month-old, female Cocker Spaniels, two adult, female Coten de Tulears and one adult, male Toy Poodle were found to be missing after an unknown suspect(s) forced entry through a fence and doors into outdoor kennels.

Officers are keen to trace the dogs, and are appealing for anyone who may have seen them – or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the theft - to come forward.

Coten

Anyone with information should contact PC Iain Fisher at Downham Market police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/78149/20.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.

Coten

Cocker spaniels

