Urgent plea to find five dogs stolen in early morning raid
PUBLISHED: 16:05 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 06 November 2020
Five family dogs – including two young Cocker Spaniels – were stolen in the early hours of Thursday.
An urgent plea to find them has been made by Norfolk Police following the theft of the dogs from a property in Walpole St. Andrew.
“The dogs are believed to have been stolen sometime between 2am and 8am yesterday,” said a police spokesperson.
Two 6-month-old, female Cocker Spaniels, two adult, female Coten de Tulears and one adult, male Toy Poodle were found to be missing after an unknown suspect(s) forced entry through a fence and doors into outdoor kennels.
Officers are keen to trace the dogs, and are appealing for anyone who may have seen them – or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the theft - to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact PC Iain Fisher at Downham Market police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/78149/20.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.
