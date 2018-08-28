60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY Archant

Sixty villagers adopted a sombre mood today by wearing face masks, carrying a replica coffin and being led by the grim reaper to spotlight the danger posed by 800 lorries that pass through their narrow High Street.

‘Death of a Village’ protestors marched up and down the High Street in near freezing conditions to draw attention to the number of lorries using that cut through the village

Many of the placards –with slogans such as ‘HGVs disturb our families – and held up by the villagers had been made by local school children

Wendy Oldfield who helped to organise the protest said: “We have already had three people knocked over on the pedestrian crossing –we need protection from this onslaught of vehicles.”

High on their list of concerns, too, is a planning application at nearby Willow Farm for a large scale reservoir that residents fear could bring up to 150 extra lorries per day and for the next seven or eight years through Earith.

She said residents were concerned about the “overwhelming levels of pollution” caused not only by the number of lorries going through Earith daily but the estimated 12,000 cars that also pass through each day.

“The ‘death of a village’ protest aims to get our residents’ voices heard by both the county and district councils,” she said.

Mrs Oldfield said: “One additional thing we would like to see is the strategic transport route made compulsory, in other words a TRO except for local loading and unloading, then satnav companies will put it on their software along with rural villages to have 20mph limit in place.

“Traffic affects people’s quality of life and vulnerable road users protecting.”

Air pollution is already the “silent killer and noise pollution exceeds the legal limits. We need protection from the killers and need Cambridgeshire County Council to carry out a full safety audit on our road”.

Co-organiser Elizabeth Sandercock and a life long resident of Earith said she still trembled at the memory of the night a lorry driver fell asleep and careered into her High Street home.

“His first reaction was to rush round the front of the lorry to check if anyone had been crushed,” she said.

“We are fed up of our village being used as a rat run. Our protest calls on the county council to enforce the ‘diamond’ policy, whereby lorries bypass the A1123 between Huntingdon and Streatham and instead use the A141, A142, A10 and A14.

“We believe that not only will this reduce the illegal levels of particulate pollution along the High Street, but it will also benefit the companies who use HGVs as they will save on fuel and time costs by using the advised routes.

“Without these changes, we fear that our village will become a lost community and, worse still, that we will soon see a fatality right on our doorsteps.”

MP Shailesh Vara had previously met the villagers to offer support: he hopes for meeting with local councils to find a solution.