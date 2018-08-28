Cyclist, 70, dies after collision with a Ford van in Dullingham near Newmarket today

A cyclist aged 70 died today after a collision involving a Ford van at Dullingham near Newmarket.

A man has died following a collision on Station Road, Dullingham this afternoon.

At about 12.30pm, a cyclist, a man in his 70s, was involved in a collision with a white Ford van heading in the opposite direction.

Officers attended the scene with ambulance crews, but the man died at the scene.

Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the road policing unit quoting incident 214 of 8 January.