That's a wrap! Police arrest boy, 15, after finding him in possession of a large quantity of drugs and cash

PUBLISHED: 10:21 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 12 March 2020

Police seized all these items, including cash and drugs, from a 15-year-old boy in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

A teenager was arrested in the Fens after police found him in possession of a large quantity of drugs, cash and two grinders.

The 15-year-old boy was stopped by police in Wisbech on March 11 following a number of reports by concerned members of the public.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: 'This evening based on information passed on by members of the public, officers arrested a 15-year-old male from Wisbech.

'We arrested him for possession with intent to supply. A quantity of drugs and cash were seized, and the male was taken to custody... And that's a wrap!'

