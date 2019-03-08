Car seized and driver arrested after testing positive for drugs and having no insurance or license in Waterlees

The driver of this car was arrested after testing positive for drugs and having no licence or insurance in Waterlees. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Twitter/@FenCops

A driver has been arrested and their car has been seized after they failed a roadside drug test and had no driving licence or insurance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The unnamed driver was stopped by police in Waterlees, Wisbech, just after midnight on Sunday, September 15.

They failed a roadside drugs wipe after testing positive for cannabis; he was arrested on-scene.

You may also want to watch:

Their car, a white Vauxhall Corsa, was also seized by police after it was revealed they had no valid insurance or a driving licence.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "On Sunday at 00:30 hours officers stopped vehicle on Waterlees Road, Wisbech.

"The driver failed roadside DrugWipe after testing positive for cannabis, driver was arrested.

"The vehicle was seized as the driver had no insurance and the driver had no licence."