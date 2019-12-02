Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they "smelt a green plant substance".

Officers stopped the man's BMW on Tinkers Drove on Friday Saturday night (November 30). Checks revealed the driver had no insurance and no licence.

There was also a smell of a green plant substance coming from the driver. Officers brought out the trusted drugwipe(Tm) to which the driver failed for cannabis.

The driver was arrested for three offences and taken to the Police Investigation Centre at King's Lynn. Inquires are ongoing into this offence.

The vehicle was also seized for having no insurance as a police spokesman said: "You know how this story ends, we seized the vehicle under section 165 for No Insurance #policeparking"

Driving, or attempting to drive, whilst over the limit or while under the influence of drugs can result in: loss of your licence with an automatic 12-month driving ban, a fine of up to £5,000 and a criminal record for a minimum of 20 years.