‘Sneaky’ driver caught on CCTV trying to hide knife before drug-driving arrest
PUBLISHED: 12:58 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 03 August 2020
Cambs Cops
A “sneaky” driver was caught on CCTV trying to hide a knife before failing a roadside drugs test for cocaine in Fenland.
The driver was stopped in their white convertible Audi on Norfolk Street in Wisbech and were being closely watched by Peterborough and Fenland CCTV operators.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The person who officers were dealing with tried to be sneaky and hide a knife but CCTV was watching.
“The knife was recovered and the suspect was arrested; during a vehicle search some suspected drugs were found.
“Officers also carried out a DrugWipe, to which the person failed for cocaine. The person was arrested for a number of offences.
“We also seized the vehicle. They were taken to the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn where enquires continue.”
