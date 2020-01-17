Advanced search

Drivers stopped for drugs, drink and no insurance across 24 hours in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 10:28 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 17 January 2020

Drivers stopped for drugs, drink and no insurance across 24 hours in Wisbech.

Drivers stopped for drugs, drink and no insurance across 24 hours in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Four drivers were stopped in Wisbech for drink driving, drugs, no tax, no licence and no insurance across a 24 hour period.

Police arrested a drink driver in Falcon Road, after he had blew a reading of 99 at the road side. The vehicle was also seized for no insurance and no licence.

The driver also had an upcoming court date.

In Cromwell Road a driver was stopped, passed the drug wipe, but cannabis was found and seized.

Elsewhere in Chase Street a driver failed a drugs wipe for cannabis. He also had no licence and no insurance and was arrested at the scene.

In Twenty Foot Road a vehicle was also seized for no insurance and the driver reported.

"Response teams in Fenland have been busy over the last 24 hours," Fenland Police tweeted.

