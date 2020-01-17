Drivers stopped for drugs, drink and no insurance across 24 hours in Wisbech
PUBLISHED: 10:28 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 17 January 2020
Archant
Four drivers were stopped in Wisbech for drink driving, drugs, no tax, no licence and no insurance across a 24 hour period.
Police arrested a drink driver in Falcon Road, after he had blew a reading of 99 at the road side. The vehicle was also seized for no insurance and no licence.
The driver also had an upcoming court date.
In Cromwell Road a driver was stopped, passed the drug wipe, but cannabis was found and seized.
Elsewhere in Chase Street a driver failed a drugs wipe for cannabis. He also had no licence and no insurance and was arrested at the scene.
In Twenty Foot Road a vehicle was also seized for no insurance and the driver reported.
"Response teams in Fenland have been busy over the last 24 hours," Fenland Police tweeted.