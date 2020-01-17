Drivers stopped for drugs, drink and no insurance across 24 hours in Wisbech

Four drivers were stopped in Wisbech for drink driving, drugs, no tax, no licence and no insurance across a 24 hour period.

Police arrested a drink driver in Falcon Road, after he had blew a reading of 99 at the road side. The vehicle was also seized for no insurance and no licence.

The driver also had an upcoming court date.

In Cromwell Road a driver was stopped, passed the drug wipe, but cannabis was found and seized.

Elsewhere in Chase Street a driver failed a drugs wipe for cannabis. He also had no licence and no insurance and was arrested at the scene.

In Twenty Foot Road a vehicle was also seized for no insurance and the driver reported.

"Response teams in Fenland have been busy over the last 24 hours," Fenland Police tweeted.

