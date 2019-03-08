Advanced search

Motorist seriously injured in two car collision in Wisbech - police hope to find anyone with dash-cam footage

PUBLISHED: 10:37 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 30 September 2019

Elm High Road, Wisbech, and the scene of a serious collision on Friday. Do you have dash cam footage of the crash? Norfolk Police would like to hear from you. Picture; GOOGLE

A motorist involved in a two car collision in Wisbech was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened on Friday (September 29) at around 5.15pm and one of the drivers involved was rushed to hospital.

A police inquiry is under way and an appeal has gone out for anyone in the area at the time that might have dash-cam footage to get in touch.

"We are appealing for witnesses," said a spokesman for Norfolk Police; the crash happened just inside the county border.

A police spokesman said a grey Mitsubishi L200 and a white Volkswagen Polo were involved in a collision on Elm High Road, Wisbech, at approximately 5.15pm.

The driver of the Polo was later taken to Addenbrooke's hospital with serious injuries.

The spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage, witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the incident."

Anyone with information should contact PC Andy Miles at Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 432 of Friday 27 September 2019.

