Driver rushed to hospital after late night crash in Fenland village

A driver was taken to hospital and another reportedly fled the scene after a crash on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Archant

A driver was taken to hospital and another reportedly fled the scene after a two-vehicle collision in a Fenland village.

Police officers were called to Dowgate Road, Leverington just after 11pm last night (Wednesday) after a Renault Clio collided with another vehicle, which was reported to not have stopped and quickly left the scene.

One of the drivers was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, although police believe the driver is not in a serious condition and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 11.05pm yesterday with reports of a collision involving a blue Renault Clio and another vehicle that had reportedly left the scene.

“The driver of the Clio was taken to hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries is not known.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101, quoting incident 436 of July 8.

