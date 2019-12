Lucky escape for driver after van rolls into water-filled dyke at Murrow Bank

A driver had a lucky escape after his van rolled into a water-filled dyke at Murrow Bank. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK Archant

A driver had a lucky escape after his van rolled into a water-filled dyke at Murrow Bank in Wisbech.

A driver had a lucky escape after his van rolled into a water-filled dyke at Murrow Bank. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK A driver had a lucky escape after his van rolled into a water-filled dyke at Murrow Bank. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

The ambulance service attended and the driver was taken to hospital for a check up.

The road had to be closed for a short time while the vehicle was recovered.

The driver's mother in law posted on Facebook: "Luckily my son-in-law is in the hospital - someone was looking over him.

A driver had a lucky escape after his van rolled into a water-filled dyke at Murrow Bank. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK A driver had a lucky escape after his van rolled into a water-filled dyke at Murrow Bank. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

"He is very lucky."