Woman in ‘critical but stable’ condition after major car crash with lorry on A47 in Fens

A woman involved in the A47 crash between a lorry and car at South Brink in Wisbech remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. Picture: Terry Harris © Terry Harris

A woman involved in a major crash on the A47 remains in hospital in a “critical but stable” condition, Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The driver, who was involved in a collision with a Knowles Transport lorry at South Brink on Tuesday, September 8, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police, fire and ambulance services – including Magpas Air Ambulance – attended the scene at around 12.30pm where firefighters freed a casualty from the wreck.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police confirmed this afternoon that “she is still critical but stable” at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Alex Knowles, managing director of Knowles Transport, revealed today he has launched an internal investigation in a bid to find out more about the crash.

He said: “Our driver was not injured however we understand the driver of the other vehicle has sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

“At this time no charges have been made.

“Safety is of paramount importance within Knowles Transport and as such we will also be carrying out a thorough internal investigation.”

Early reports suggested that the lorry had left the road and entered the river – these reports were later confirmed as false.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision on the A47.

“Officers were called at 12.28pm to reports of a collision involving a car and an HGV on the A47 at South Brink, Wisbech.

“Police attended, together with paramedics and firefighters. The driver of the car, a woman, has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn in a critical condition. The lorry driver was unharmed.

“As a result of the collision the A47 is closed between the Guyhirn roundabout and the Cromwell Road Wisbech roundabout until further notice.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact police via web-chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 188 of September 8.