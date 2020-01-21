Driver flees the scene after crashing car through a fence in Wisbech

Police have issued advice to drivers about "taking care on untreated roads that are likely to be slippery" after a car crashed through a fence in Bush Lane, Wisbech this morning (January 21). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Archant

A driver fled the scene after their car ploughed through a fence in Wisbech this morning.

Officers were called to the collision on Bush Lane at around 9am.

"The driver of the vehicle involved in this collision decided not to wait for police," said a Cambs Police spokesman.

"Inquiries are ongoing to locate the driver. If you witnessed this collision please contact police on 101 quoting incident 66 (21/01/2020). #1426 #1393 #drivetoarrive."

Following the crash, police issued advice to drivers that they need to "take care on untreated roads that are likely to be slippery".