Driver flees as two injured in A47 crash near Wisbech

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED. Archant

A woman and a child were injured in a three-vehicle crash after a driver fled the scene near Wisbech.

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

The A47 has now reopened at the Elm Hall roundabout following the incident at 12.57pm this afternoon (May 29).

Norfolk Police confirmed that a driver involved in the accident had fled the scene.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

"We sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene of a road traffic accident.

"We treated a child and a woman at the scene and transported them to Peterborough General Hospital for further treatment."