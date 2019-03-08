Updated
Driver flees as two injured in A47 crash near Wisbech
PUBLISHED: 15:27 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 29 May 2019
A woman and a child were injured in a three-vehicle crash after a driver fled the scene near Wisbech.
The A47 has now reopened at the Elm Hall roundabout following the incident at 12.57pm this afternoon (May 29).
Norfolk Police confirmed that a driver involved in the accident had fled the scene.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said:
"We sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene of a road traffic accident.
"We treated a child and a woman at the scene and transported them to Peterborough General Hospital for further treatment."