Uninsured driver’s luck runs out in police chase

PUBLISHED: 13:30 10 June 2020

Police seized an uninsured Mercedes car on Clarkson Avenue, Wisbech after a successful chase. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Police seized an uninsured Mercedes car on Clarkson Avenue, Wisbech after a successful chase. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Archant

For one uninsured driver, he thought he may have got lucky following a police chase through a Fenland town.

But, for him, his luck had eventually run out.

After a short pursuit by officers, the driver admitted defeat before his Mercedes vehicle was seized in Wisbech yesterday (Tuesday).

A Fenland police spokesperson said: “A silver Mercedes failed to stop for officers in Wisbech. After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped of its own accord on Clarkson Avenue.

“Checks showed the driver was disqualified from driving until test passed and had no insurance.”

As well as finding the driver being disqualified, it was a successful night for officers, who will now look foraward to having a potentially successful day in court too.

The police spokesperson added: “We seized the vehicle and he will be having a day out at magistrates court in the near future.”

