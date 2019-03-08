Suspected drink driver arrested in Wisbech after stumbling across police officers

A suspected drink driver was arrested in Wisbech on Tuesday, October 1 and blew almost three times the limit. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Archant

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after stumbling across police officers in Wisbech overnight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A suspected drink driver was arrested in Wisbech on Tuesday, October 1 and blew almost three times the limit. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops A suspected drink driver was arrested in Wisbech on Tuesday, October 1 and blew almost three times the limit. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

It was a case of right place right time for Cambridgeshire cops as they came across the driver in the Fenland town on Tuesday, October 1.

They were caught and failed a roadside breath test, blowing nearly three times the legal alcohol limit.

You may also want to watch:

The suspect was arrested on scene as was taken to the King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre where enquiries continue.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Right time, right place for cops, but bad timing for the drink driver.

"A driver was stopped this morning in Wisbech for drink driving. The driver failed the breath test by blowing 94, the limit is 35.

The driver was arrested and taken to the PIC. Enquires continue."