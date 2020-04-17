Advanced search

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after multi-vehicle collision in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 10:19 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 17 April 2020

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a multi-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a multi-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a multi-vehicle collision in Wisbech yesterday (Thursday, April 16).

Police officers attended the scene on Nene Parade at around 4pm after a black Peugeot collided with several parked vehicles, with some of the damage done to two of the vehicles involved caught on camera.

Writing on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Policing Fenland said: “Officers attended a multi-vehicle collision on Nene Parade, Wisbech where a black Peugeot collided with a number of parked vehicles.

“The driver failed the roadside breath test by blowing 60, limit being 35. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and enquiries continue.”

Anyone caught driving or attempting to drive whilst above the legal limit can land either six months in prison, an unlimited fine or a driving ban for at least one year.

