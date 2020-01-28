Driver in serious but stable condition after collision on A47 at Guyhirn

A driver was airlifted to hospital after a collision on the A47 at Guyhirn. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A driver is in a serious condition after a collision on the A47 yesterday (January 27).

The collision happened at 8.13pm at Guyhirn when a blue Toyota GT86 came off the road and collided with a tree.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was taken by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Cambridgeshire police said: "Anyone with any information or dashcam footage of the vehicle should contact police on 101 quoting incident 472 of 27 January and ask for Sergeant Aaron Murphy."

The incident comes after a cyclist died on the A47 eastbound between the Saddlebow Interchange and Hardwick Roundabout on the outskirts of King's Lynn on Friday.

Police arrested a lorry driver, a man in his 60s, on suspicion of death by careless driving.

The road was closed in both directions for more than five hours.