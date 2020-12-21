Published: 5:00 PM December 21, 2020

Dozens attended the drive-in Christmas carol service at the Wisbech St Mary community centre in Beechings Close on December 20. - Credit: Ian Carter

Those not wanting to miss out on Christmas carol services this year filled a community centre car park for a socially-distanced drive-in performance.

Dozens of cars packed out the Wisbech St Mary community centre car park on Sunday, December 20 for the “Covid-safe drive-in carol service”.

The 45-minute show was performed from the back of a small lorry parked outside the centre on Beechings Close in Wisbech St Mary from 3pm.

The sell-out event was held by Wisbech St Mary and Guyhirn Church and was in aid of The Children’s Society charity’s Christmas appeal.

A spokesperson said: “We had an allocation of up to 60 cars so numbers were based on a first come first serve basis – attendees had to pre-register their number plate.

“The service lasted 45 minutes and carol service sheets were handed out on arrival, everyone had to follow Covid-19 social distancing regulations.”

Attendees were asked to remain in their cars with the engines off, remembering to bring winter clothing, flasks or hot drinks to keep them warm.

