Drink driver, 51, jailed and disqualified after being behind the wheel more than three times the limit

Barry Knowles of Wisbech has been jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for six years after being behind the wheel more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

A drink driver has been jailed and banned from driving for six years after he was caught more than three times the legal limit.

Barry Knowles of Wisbech was stopped at a red light in Churchill Road in the Fenland town on Tuesday, May 5 when officers spotted an odd manner of driving.

The 51-year-old failed to pull away when the lights went green and when waiting for someone to cross a zebra crossing, he began rolling forward towards the pedestrian.

Officers pulled Knowles over as a result and said he appeared to be shaking and “had glazed eyes” moments before taking a roadside breathe test.

He failed, blowing 110ugs which is more than three times the legal limit of 35ugs – he was arrested on scene.

Knowles of Cherry Road pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol and was sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 7.

He has been jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for six years following the incident on May 5.

PC Sian Spear said: “By getting behind the wheel of his car Knowles put not only his life in danger, but those of other road users.

“I am very pleased we were able to stop him before he caused an accident.”

If you wish to report drink or drug driving there is a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on the roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving