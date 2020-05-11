Advanced search

Drink driver, 51, jailed and disqualified after being behind the wheel more than three times the limit

PUBLISHED: 16:30 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 11 May 2020

Barry Knowles of Wisbech has been jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for six years after being behind the wheel more than three times the legal alcohol limit. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Barry Knowles of Wisbech has been jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for six years after being behind the wheel more than three times the legal alcohol limit. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Twitter/@FenCops

A drink driver has been jailed and banned from driving for six years after he was caught more than three times the legal limit.

Barry Knowles of Wisbech was stopped at a red light in Churchill Road in the Fenland town on Tuesday, May 5 when officers spotted an odd manner of driving.

The 51-year-old failed to pull away when the lights went green and when waiting for someone to cross a zebra crossing, he began rolling forward towards the pedestrian.

Officers pulled Knowles over as a result and said he appeared to be shaking and “had glazed eyes” moments before taking a roadside breathe test.

He failed, blowing 110ugs which is more than three times the legal limit of 35ugs – he was arrested on scene.

Knowles of Cherry Road pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol and was sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 7.

He has been jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for six years following the incident on May 5.

PC Sian Spear said: “By getting behind the wheel of his car Knowles put not only his life in danger, but those of other road users.

You may also want to watch:

“I am very pleased we were able to stop him before he caused an accident.”

If you wish to report drink or drug driving there is a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on the roads.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Knowles, 51, was stopped at a red light in Churchill Road when a marked police car pulled up next to him.

“When the light turned green Knowles did not move off until the officer used his horn to alert him.

“As a result, the officers followed Knowles down Churchill Road where he stopped at a Zebra crossing where a woman was waiting to cross.

“However, before she had crossed Knowles released his brake and rolled forwards towards her.

“He was pulled over and the officers conducted a roadside breath test after seeing he was shaking and had glazed eyes.”

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Second arrest in murder inquiry - police say victim died from ‘blunt force trauma to the head’

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture by Terry Harris.

Residents flock to Fen recycling centre as sites across county reopen

Queues of people were seen waiting to visit the household recycling centre on Boleness Road in Wisbech on Monday (May 11) as all nine sites across Cambridgeshire reopen for the first time since March. Picture: IAN CARTER

‘They thought lockdown was over’- police chief’s concerns after hundreds head to beaches

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey has spoken of his concerns after many visitors were reported in parts of north and north-west Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Coronavirus: Toll rises at West Norfolk hospital bringing number of deaths to 118

Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn where 118 people have died from coronavirus.. Picture: QEH

Most Read

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Second arrest in murder inquiry - police say victim died from ‘blunt force trauma to the head’

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture by Terry Harris.

Residents flock to Fen recycling centre as sites across county reopen

Queues of people were seen waiting to visit the household recycling centre on Boleness Road in Wisbech on Monday (May 11) as all nine sites across Cambridgeshire reopen for the first time since March. Picture: IAN CARTER

‘They thought lockdown was over’- police chief’s concerns after hundreds head to beaches

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey has spoken of his concerns after many visitors were reported in parts of north and north-west Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Coronavirus: Toll rises at West Norfolk hospital bringing number of deaths to 118

Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn where 118 people have died from coronavirus.. Picture: QEH

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Families keep on smiling amid coronavirus lockdown thanks to the world of Lego

Paul Davis created and designed his own Lego displays to resemble certain aspects for VE Day as well as family links to the Second World War, such as an aeroplane to reflect a Spitfire, Hurricane and Messerschmitt as well as a soldier. Picture: PAUL DAVIS

Drink driver, 51, jailed and disqualified after being behind the wheel more than three times the limit

Barry Knowles of Wisbech has been jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for six years after being behind the wheel more than three times the legal alcohol limit. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

The emergency dental care that’s available during the coronavirus lockdown

Emergency dentists are available in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture': Pixabay/Joseph Shohmelian

Busy time for Fenland firefighters following three separate blazes in the open in just 26 hours

Fire crews were called to Wisbech twice and once to Chatteris following three fires in the open within just 26 hours. Picture: S&W PHOTOGRAPHIC/File
Drive 24