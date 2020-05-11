Drink driver who ‘fell out’ of his Mercedes gets back behind the wheel drunk just three weeks later

Barry Knowles of Wisbech has been jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for six years after being caught drink driving twice in three weeks. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Twitter/@FenCops

A motorist failed a breath test after being seen by police “falling out” out of his £13,000 Mercedes and was arrested again three weeks later for drink driving whilst still on bail.

Barry Knowles of Cherry Road, Wisbech, was caught over the limit on Tinkers Drove on Sunday, April 19.

On May 5 police were alerted to his erratic driving near the Horsefair, and again he was over the limit.

The 51-year-old was stopped the first time and, according to police, “fell out” of his Mercedes CLS before failing a roadside breath test.

He was released on bail awaiting a court hearing after tests showed 133 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath; the legal limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres

Just 16 days later, Knowles was spotted by officers at the roundabout in Horsefair. He failed to start moving after the traffic lights turned green.

Police followed him onto Churchill Road when he was seen waiting for someone to cross a zebra crossing before beginning to roll forward towards the pedestrian.

They pulled Knowles over and said he appeared to be shaking and “had glazed eyes” moments before taking a roadside breathe test.

He failed, blowing 110ugs which is more than three times the legal limit of 35ugs and was again arrested.

Knowles pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol and was sentenced at Peterborough magistrates’ court on Thursday, May 7.

He was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for six years following the incidents on April 19 and May 5.

PC Sian Spear said: “By getting behind the wheel of his car Knowles put not only his life in danger, but those of other road users.

“I am very pleased we were able to stop him before he caused an accident.”

If you wish to report drink or drug driving there is a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on the roads.

For more information about drink driving, visit www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving