Lincolnshire man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving through Wisbech claims he had not been drinking
Twitter/@FenCops
A man from Lincolnshire arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in the Fens claims he hadn't been drinking at all.
Ernestas Morkunas was arrested on Friday, October 18 after he was spotted speeding in Wisbech and, when stopped by police, failed a roadside breath test.
The 34-year-old from Stretham Way, Bourn, was taken in just before 11pm after giving a reading of 83ugs at the roadside and 96 at the Police Investigation Centre (PIC).
Morkunas has been released on bail until a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on November 7 following the incident on Kooreman Avenue.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Stopped driver in Wisbech stated he had not been drinking after he was seen speeding.
"I think the breathalyser states different. Driver arrested and taken to the PIC gave a reading of 96 at the PIC, the limit is 35.
"Ernestas Morkunas of Stretham Way, Bourn, Lincolnshire was arrested just before 11pm on 18 October on Cooreman Avenue, Wisbech."