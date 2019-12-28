Drink driver arrested in Wisbech for being nearly three times over the limit
PUBLISHED: 10:15 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 28 December 2019
Archant
A driver was arrested in Wisbech for being almost three times over the limit and having no insurance or driving licence.
Police stopped the car on Bedford Street last night (December 27) and initially the driver refused to give a breath sample.
When they did a breath test it gave a reading of 98 - the legal limit is 35.
A post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page also showed two bottles of vodka in the car.
The post read: "How do you want to start the New Year?
"With a driving ban and a criminal record? Well this driver will be looking at the above.
"The driver failed the road side breath test by providing a reading of 98! (Limit 35)
"The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, having no insurance and no driving licence. At the PIC the driver failed to provide a sample of breath.
"We seized his vehicle for no insurance. Enquires continue."