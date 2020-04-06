Driver blows twice the alcohol limit during country-wide coronavirus lockdown

This driver was stopped in Wisbech a blew 73 in a roadside breath test, the UK limit is 35. Picture: Policing Fenland Archant

A driver who ignored the stay at home message and went out for a spin in their car while under the influence of alcohol has been arrested.

Blowing twice the limit in a roadside breath test, the driver who was caught in Wisbech was taken to the police investigation centre in King’s Lynn.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “It may be nice outside and yes, we must stay at home, don’t forget that if you have a beer, don’t get in your car and drive.

“This driver didn’t receive that memo. Officers stopped him this afternoon in Wisbech. The driver failed the roadside breath test by blowing 73, limit being 35.

“The driver was arrested and we took them to the PIC, cells only have obscured glass in them so they won’t be able to see what a lovely afternoon and evening will look like.”

One resident said: “As if the police don’t have enough to deal with right now.

“They shouldn’t be out, and they shouldn’t be drink driving. Let’s hope the police are supported and this low life gets what they deserve.”

