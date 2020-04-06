Advanced search

Driver blows twice the alcohol limit during country-wide coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 06 April 2020

This driver was stopped in Wisbech a blew 73 in a roadside breath test, the UK limit is 35. Picture: Policing Fenland

This driver was stopped in Wisbech a blew 73 in a roadside breath test, the UK limit is 35. Picture: Policing Fenland

Archant

A driver who ignored the stay at home message and went out for a spin in their car while under the influence of alcohol has been arrested.

This driver was stopped in Wisbech a blew 73 in a roadside breath test, the UK limit is 35. Picture: Policing Fenland This driver was stopped in Wisbech a blew 73 in a roadside breath test, the UK limit is 35. Picture: Policing Fenland

Blowing twice the limit in a roadside breath test, the driver who was caught in Wisbech was taken to the police investigation centre in King’s Lynn.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “It may be nice outside and yes, we must stay at home, don’t forget that if you have a beer, don’t get in your car and drive.

“This driver didn’t receive that memo. Officers stopped him this afternoon in Wisbech. The driver failed the roadside breath test by blowing 73, limit being 35.

“The driver was arrested and we took them to the PIC, cells only have obscured glass in them so they won’t be able to see what a lovely afternoon and evening will look like.”

This driver was stopped in Wisbech a blew 73 in a roadside breath test, the UK limit is 35. Picture: Policing Fenland This driver was stopped in Wisbech a blew 73 in a roadside breath test, the UK limit is 35. Picture: Policing Fenland

One resident said: “As if the police don’t have enough to deal with right now.

“They shouldn’t be out, and they shouldn’t be drink driving. Let’s hope the police are supported and this low life gets what they deserve.”

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Have you been affected by the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sex offender from Wisbech who stole goods worth more than £11,000 admits to string of offences

The scale of the operation at hand for workers at 50 Backpacks in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK/50 BACKPACKS VISION

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

Driver blows twice the alcohol limit during country-wide coronavirus lockdown

This driver was stopped in Wisbech a blew 73 in a roadside breath test, the UK limit is 35. Picture: Policing Fenland

Wisbech firm sets up COVID task force to step up vital supplies to companies producing urgent medical equipment

Steve Rawlins, CEO of Anglia Components, that has set up COVID taskforce Picture; ANGLIA

Most Read

Sex offender from Wisbech who stole goods worth more than £11,000 admits to string of offences

The scale of the operation at hand for workers at 50 Backpacks in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK/50 BACKPACKS VISION

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

Driver blows twice the alcohol limit during country-wide coronavirus lockdown

This driver was stopped in Wisbech a blew 73 in a roadside breath test, the UK limit is 35. Picture: Policing Fenland

Wisbech firm sets up COVID task force to step up vital supplies to companies producing urgent medical equipment

Steve Rawlins, CEO of Anglia Components, that has set up COVID taskforce Picture; ANGLIA

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Coronavirus:‘My thoughts and prayers with the Prime Minister and his family’ says MP Steve Barclay after Boris Johnson suddenly moved to intensive care

MP Steve Barclay (left) tonight:

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech St Mary chief relieved but ready to go for the step six challenge

Wisbech St Mary player-manager Stuart Beckett is ready for the challenge ahead after the 2019-20 season was declared null and void. Picture: STUART BECKETT

Food banks receive hundreds from Chatteris firm Stainless Metalcraft amid coronavirus pandemic

Stephen Buttriss, sales manager at Metalcraft, holds a cheque for £500 to North Lakes Food Bank. Picture: TWITTER/STAINLESS METALCRAFT

Sex offender from Wisbech who stole goods worth more than £11,000 admits to string of offences

The scale of the operation at hand for workers at 50 Backpacks in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK/50 BACKPACKS VISION

Keyworker thanks motorists after picture of deserted A47 emerges amid coronavirus pandemic

A keyworker thanked motorists for staying indoors after a picture of an empty A47 was shared online. Picture: Policing Fenland
Drive 24