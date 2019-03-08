Drink driver arrested after crashing car into gate post in Elm

Two drink drivers were arrested overnight on Saturday (March 23). Picture: POLICING FENLAND. Archant

Two drink drivers – including one who crashed his car into a gate post - were arrested overnight on Saturday (March 23).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first arrest came after a collision in Oldfield Avenue, Elm were the driver crashed his vehicle into a gate post. The driver failed the breath test by blowing 97mgs.

The second arrest was a vehicle stop on Norwich Road in Wisebch. The driver failed the breath test by blowing 66.

Inquiries continue in relation to both drivers who have been taken to the Police Investigation Centre at King’s Lynn.