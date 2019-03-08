Video

Dramatic video and photographs show major blaze sweep through farm in Wisbech St Mary as firefighters stay at the scene overnight

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS Cambs FRS

A Fenland farm has been destroyed overnight after a large blaze swept through the site during the early hours of July 18.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the farm on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary at around midnight after the fire broke out.

Crews arrived to find the fire had already spread across three large barns and 100 tonnes of straw - there was no one injured in the blaze and everyone was accounted for.

Dramatic video footage shows four fire engines and three specialist vehicles - including an aerial fire fighting appliance - tackling the tricky flames.

Firefighters battled back the fire for hours before it scaled down at around 7.30am when just 30 tonnes of straw were still alight.

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "On Thursday (18) at 12.08am, crews were called to a farm fire on Rummers Lane, Wisbech St Mary.

"Crews arrived to find a well developed fire involving three large barns and 100 tonnes of straw. Firefighters have been tackling the fire using jets and the aerial appliance.

"A number of fire engines remain on the scene. Please avoid the area."

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

You may also want to watch: