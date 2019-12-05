Dozens of toys donated in police appeal to spread Christmas joy for Fenland children

An overwhelming response to a police appeal for Christmas gifts for Fenland children has seen dozens of toys donated.

Officers teamed up with social services' children's teams to help ensure as many as possible in the area receive a present from Santa this year.

Inspector Ian Lombardo had to clear out his office and make an early delivery to the team earlier this week.

A post on Policing Fenland said: "Your response to our appeal for Christmas gifts for Fenland children in need this year has been overwhelming and we've still got two weeks left.

"A heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you who has donated a gift so far

You can still contribute to the appeal by dropping a gift off to Wisbech or March police station before December 16.

Items such as shower sets, toiletries, and sports equipment including footballs are also accepted.