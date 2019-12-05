Advanced search

Dozens of toys donated in police appeal to spread Christmas joy for Fenland children

05 December, 2019 - 09:00
Inspector Ian Lombardo had to clear out his office and make an early delivery to the team earlier this week. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Inspector Ian Lombardo had to clear out his office and make an early delivery to the team earlier this week. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

An overwhelming response to a police appeal for Christmas gifts for Fenland children has seen dozens of toys donated.

Inspector Ian Lombardo had to clear out his office and make an early delivery to the team earlier this week. Picture: CAMBS POLICEInspector Ian Lombardo had to clear out his office and make an early delivery to the team earlier this week. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Officers teamed up with social services' children's teams to help ensure as many as possible in the area receive a present from Santa this year.

Inspector Ian Lombardo had to clear out his office and make an early delivery to the team earlier this week.

A post on Policing Fenland said: "Your response to our appeal for Christmas gifts for Fenland children in need this year has been overwhelming and we've still got two weeks left.

You may also want to watch:

"A heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you who has donated a gift so far

You can still contribute to the appeal by dropping a gift off to Wisbech or March police station before December 16.

Items such as shower sets, toiletries, and sports equipment including footballs are also accepted.

Most Read

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

“I can’t believe he has gone, he suffered a cardiac arrest, he couldn’t breathe” - mum inconsolable after death of her 7ft 8in son she dubbed a ‘gentle giant’

Robert Smith, pictured with his mum Rita last October.

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Parents in Wisbech complete courses to improve skills

Parents from St Peter’s C of E Junior school in Wisbech are breaking barriers by completing courses. Lisa Hewitt, Nyree Scott from Cambridge Skills and Kat Doyle. Picture: Olivia O'Neill

Most Read

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

“I can’t believe he has gone, he suffered a cardiac arrest, he couldn’t breathe” - mum inconsolable after death of her 7ft 8in son she dubbed a ‘gentle giant’

Robert Smith, pictured with his mum Rita last October.

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Parents in Wisbech complete courses to improve skills

Parents from St Peter’s C of E Junior school in Wisbech are breaking barriers by completing courses. Lisa Hewitt, Nyree Scott from Cambridge Skills and Kat Doyle. Picture: Olivia O'Neill

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Dozens of toys donated in police appeal to spread Christmas joy for Fenland children

Inspector Ian Lombardo had to clear out his office and make an early delivery to the team earlier this week. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Commemoration day for Wisbech social reformer Octavia Hill

A commemoration day was held in Wisbech to celebrate the birth of the town’s social reformer Octavia Hill. Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Michael Hill unveils a plaque to Nevil Folkard in Heroes’ Arcade. Picture: PETER KING

Prison staff say London Bridge killer Usman Khan would have met victim Jack Merritt at Whitemoor

Handout file photo issued by Metropolitan Police of a composed image of (left) Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and (right) Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, both formally identified by the Metropolitan Police as the two victims who died following the terrorist attack near to London Bridge on Friday. Inquests into the deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims will be opened at the Old Bailey. Picture: FILE

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists