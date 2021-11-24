You hope for a silver lining - and this wondrous tree is it
- Credit: Wisbech Tweet
Christmas is all about giving – and Wisbech will again celebrate with the extraordinary £40,000 silver ‘tree’ donated by Peterborough City Council.
The beautifully designed metal ‘balls of light’ tree has once again been erected on Wisbech Market Place. With, as will almost certainly now become the norm, a more traditional tree the other end.
Both all their respective splendour, will have a starring role in the Christmas lights switch-on in the town on Sunday from 3pm.
One cheeky Peterborough councillor - clearly bemoaning the loss – even tweeted that he felt Wisbech should offer a belated donation for the tree.
(Peterborough City Council is facing a not so sudden financial crisis).
But what is now undoubtedly Peterborough’s loss (the city burghers didn’t like the tree) is Wisbech’s gain.
And it was a shrewd piece of bargaining by Wisbech council leader Samantha Hoy that secured the tree that for some reason had embarrassed her Peterborough counterparts who wanted rid of it.
If you’re heading into Wisbech on Sunday the lights switch on is from 3-6pm.