More than half a million pounds has been raised for a hospital in King's Lynn for patients to benefit from specialist equipment.

Dedicated volunteers from The King's Lynn Hospitals' League of Friends have donated around £580,000 to transform services within the Radiology department at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The group has agreed to pay £500,000 for an upgraded Radiology IT system, which will reduce delays and speed up treatment.

A further £80,000 has also been donated to create a dedicated suite to house the Dexa Scanner, saving patients from having the tests on a van.

President of the League of Friends, Valeria, Vicountess Coke, officially opened the new Dexa Suite, which could help to prevent falls as it scans bone density, on Monday, August 5.

The League of Friends raise more than £100,000 each year, through its shop in the main foyer and donations.

Chairman of the League of Friends, Penny Hipkin has thanked all of the volunteers who give up their time to support the hospital.

She said: "We are delighted to be funding two important projects which are going to make such a big difference to the patients and the wider hospital.

"The Dexa suite is going to improve the experience of a number of patients by providing a dedicated facility rather than having to use the mobile unit on the van while the IT system is one of the largest donations we have ever made to the hospital.

"This system is going to make life easier for the clinicians."

This new IT system will create a seamless link between the radiology department and the doctors requesting the tests, which includes GP surgeries.

It will ensure patients will be seen quicker for the diagnostic tests and start treatment sooner as the images can be sent back to their doctor.

Consultant radiologist Dr Sarah Fleming said: "Although this system will not be something that you can physically touch, it will touches every single aspect of the patient pathway through the hospital.

"We are also grateful to the League of Friends for funding the Dexa suite, which ensures that our patients receive their treatment locally and in a fantastic new facility."

If you would like to be a volunteer for The League of Friends please contact the hospital's volunteer department on 01553 613613 extension 4687.

