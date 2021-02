Published: 12:37 PM February 18, 2021 Updated: 12:38 PM February 18, 2021

Domino’s Pizza in Wisbech is offering a new ‘speedy, simple and contact-free' delivery method for residents. - Credit: Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza are offering fast food fans in the Fens a new "speedy, simple and contact-free" delivery method... directly to your car.

The pizza takeaway in Wisbech is rolling out the new collection method which has already proved a success at other branches across the country.

This new, quick and easy way to collect pizza uses location-sharing to track a customer’s journey from sofa to store.

How does it work?

Choose your favourite pizza, sides and desserts for order and select the In-Car Collection option online or via the app

The store will send you a text message 10 minutes before your order is ready for collection

Share your current location with the store by clicking a link in the text

Pizza chefs get busy making and baking your order. They’ll also track your journey to our store

You arrive at the designated Domino’s parking area

They'll bring your order straight to your car, contact free

Finally, try and contain your hunger and resist the urge of tucking into your pizza on the way home!

James Drury, store manager at Domino’s Wisbech, said: “Collection is hugely popular in our store and we know pizza fans in Wisbech love a great deal.

“By offering In Car Collection, we’re giving our customers even more options to get their hands on a Domino’s pizza.

“In these uncertain times we know how important it is to be able to rely on your local store to cook up delicious food when you’re craving it the most.

“We’re proud to be able to go a step further and make life that little bit easier by bringing your order directly to your car when you come to collect your food.”

Clive West, Domino’s group digital director, said: “We are delighted to launch In Car Collection in our Wisbech store.

“Feedback from stores already offering the service has been fantastic, so I’m sure our latest innovation will be a hit with local customers.

“We’re always looking to make things easy as possible for our customers and knowing convenience and speed are key, In Car Collection offers another safe collection method.

“Simply order online or via the app and let us brave the cold to deliver you piping hot pizza to your car.”