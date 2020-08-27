New footage emerges of ‘dolphin’ in River Nene as some are still not convinced
PUBLISHED: 12:22 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 27 August 2020
Archant
New footage of the ‘dolphin’ swimming in the murky River Nene has emerged – but some are still not convinced and think the unidentified animal is a seal.
Earlier this week we reported that food blogger Poppy Everitt filmed a marine mammal cruising past her workplace at North Brink in Wisbech.
The mobile phone footage shows a finned black silhouette swim through the brown River Nene, popping up out of the water for less than a second.
Now, fellow resident Richard Priest has provided a closer and clearer look at the ‘dolphin’ which can be seen spraying water into the air.
MORE: Food blogger films ‘dolphin’ swimming in murky River Nene from her window
Some people on social media are still not convinced, with one person claiming it is a seal and that they “come up and down the river occasionally”.
Ms Everitt, known online as @onmydinnertable, said: “I saw the dolphin and contacted British Divers Marine Life Rescue to report it.
“They have seen the video and confirmed this is highly likely a dolphin and not a porpoise due to the fin shape and size.
“I have not seen it again since Tuesday, but marine rescue asked me to keep them updated if I do, they are hoping to track its movement.
“I have also been posting updates about it on my Instagram and it has gained a lot of interest! What an amazing sight.”
What do you think? Is this a dolphin coming to visit Wisbech or is it just a common seal? Let us know by emailing: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.