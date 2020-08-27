Advanced search

New footage emerges of ‘dolphin’ in River Nene as some are still not convinced

PUBLISHED: 12:22 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 27 August 2020

Richard Priest also managed to capture the River Nene dolphin on camera outside of his house in Wisbech. Picture: Richard Priest

Richard Priest also managed to capture the River Nene dolphin on camera outside of his house in Wisbech. Picture: Richard Priest

New footage of the ‘dolphin’ swimming in the murky River Nene has emerged – but some are still not convinced and think the unidentified animal is a seal.

Richard Priest also managed to capture the River Nene dolphin on camera outside of his house in Wisbech. Picture: Richard Priest

Earlier this week we reported that food blogger Poppy Everitt filmed a marine mammal cruising past her workplace at North Brink in Wisbech.

The mobile phone footage shows a finned black silhouette swim through the brown River Nene, popping up out of the water for less than a second.

Now, fellow resident Richard Priest has provided a closer and clearer look at the ‘dolphin’ which can be seen spraying water into the air.

Richard Priest also managed to capture the River Nene dolphin on camera outside of his house in Wisbech. Picture: Richard Priest

Some people on social media are still not convinced, with one person claiming it is a seal and that they “come up and down the river occasionally”.

Ms Everitt, known online as @onmydinnertable, said: “I saw the dolphin and contacted British Divers Marine Life Rescue to report it.

“They have seen the video and confirmed this is highly likely a dolphin and not a porpoise due to the fin shape and size.

“I have not seen it again since Tuesday, but marine rescue asked me to keep them updated if I do, they are hoping to track its movement.

“I have also been posting updates about it on my Instagram and it has gained a lot of interest! What an amazing sight.”

What do you think? Is this a dolphin coming to visit Wisbech or is it just a common seal? Let us know by emailing: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

