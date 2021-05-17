Published: 3:14 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 4:32 PM May 17, 2021

More than £1,100 has been raised towards vet costs after Waffle the dog was shot in the face near Wisbech, leaving the three-year-old covered in blood and without one eye.

The beloved family pet didn't return when he was let out into the garden at his home in Emneth last Tuesday.

"In his excitement at smelling a rabbit, he got out of the garden and went into the apple orchards that stretch beyond," said Waffle's owner Jodie Lee.

Distraught, Jodie went looking for him and, after 20 minutes of searching, she found him near the back at the edge of the garden.

When he was found, Waffle's face was "covered in blood; it looked like he may have been attacked by either a badger or a fox".

Waffle's concerned owner took him to the vets by 6am, where he was given pain relief while they worked out what injuries he had sustained.

"The most obvious injury was to his left eye, which had been punctured," said Jodie, adding that - because it had been "turned inside out", it could not be saved.

Then, when the vets X-rayed Waffle, they found he had been shot.

Jodie said police are currently investigating the incident and that, when the vets took Waffle's eye out, they removed gun pellets.

Any money donated will be used to help pay Waffle's vet bills - which have cost the family more than £3,000 - as he is not insured.

Jodie added: "Waffle is the most loving dog you could ever meet; cuddling isn't enough, he has to be in your neck."

She said the ordeal has been "awful and traumatic" for her family.

"My boys couldn't even look at him when we picked him up from the vets.

Everyone around me has been so kind. God knows how he survived but he's getting a little better each day.

"If he was a human he probably wouldn't have survived that.

"It''s changed him and it's changed us as a family."

However, with £1,105 raised in just 48 hours, Jodie described the response from friends and strangers as "incredible and so overwhelming".

Since the indent happened, neighbours have brought cards and toys for the dog and presents for Jodie's children

"I spent most of yesterday crying and am stunned at how many wonderful, kind, generous people are out there," she said.

Donate via GoFundMe.