Distinctive Goldfinch bird discovered by police officers in dumped carrier bag

This Goldfinch bird was found in a dumped carrier bag in Arles Avenue in Wisbech. Picture: Policing Fenland Archant

Police were left stunned after finding a distinctive bird chirping in a carrier bag dumped by a suspect they were pursuing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers chased a man in Arles Avenue, Wisbech on Thursday, June 4 when he dropped a carrier bag and got away following a “suspicious incident”.

After hearing strange noises coming from the bag, officers opened it and were shocked to find a Goldfinch bird – worth around £100 - still in its cage.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “It’s strange what you can find in a dropped bag

“As officers started a search for the male there was a strange noise coming from inside the bag. Inside was a bird in a cage.

“Officers also found a trap nearby aswell. The bird was handed over to the RSPCA. Enquires continue into this matter.”

According to PreLoved.com, the Goldfinch could be worth anything between £80 and £100 and there are lots of sellers currently looking to buy.