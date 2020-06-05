Distinctive Goldfinch bird discovered by police officers in dumped carrier bag
PUBLISHED: 14:14 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 05 June 2020
Police were left stunned after finding a distinctive bird chirping in a carrier bag dumped by a suspect they were pursuing.
Officers chased a man in Arles Avenue, Wisbech on Thursday, June 4 when he dropped a carrier bag and got away following a “suspicious incident”.
After hearing strange noises coming from the bag, officers opened it and were shocked to find a Goldfinch bird – worth around £100 - still in its cage.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “It’s strange what you can find in a dropped bag
“As officers started a search for the male there was a strange noise coming from inside the bag. Inside was a bird in a cage.
“Officers also found a trap nearby aswell. The bird was handed over to the RSPCA. Enquires continue into this matter.”
According to PreLoved.com, the Goldfinch could be worth anything between £80 and £100 and there are lots of sellers currently looking to buy.
