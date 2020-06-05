Advanced search

Distinctive Goldfinch bird discovered by police officers in dumped carrier bag

PUBLISHED: 14:14 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 05 June 2020

This Goldfinch bird was found in a dumped carrier bag in Arles Avenue in Wisbech. Picture: Policing Fenland

This Goldfinch bird was found in a dumped carrier bag in Arles Avenue in Wisbech. Picture: Policing Fenland

Archant

Police were left stunned after finding a distinctive bird chirping in a carrier bag dumped by a suspect they were pursuing.

Officers chased a man in Arles Avenue, Wisbech on Thursday, June 4 when he dropped a carrier bag and got away following a “suspicious incident”.

After hearing strange noises coming from the bag, officers opened it and were shocked to find a Goldfinch bird – worth around £100 - still in its cage.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “It’s strange what you can find in a dropped bag

“As officers started a search for the male there was a strange noise coming from inside the bag. Inside was a bird in a cage.

“Officers also found a trap nearby aswell. The bird was handed over to the RSPCA. Enquires continue into this matter.”

According to PreLoved.com, the Goldfinch could be worth anything between £80 and £100 and there are lots of sellers currently looking to buy.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘The team know what they are doing’ says Wisbech Castle management after archaeologist urges proper record keeping for all finds

Wisbech Castle management committee chairman Cllr Steve Tierney told Bob Smith, secretary of the Fenland archaeology society, Your advice is welcome, but the team know what they are doing. Picture: ARCHANT

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

H.Samuel confirms the closure of its Wisbech branch

H. Samuel has closed its branch in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

Woman finds mammoth 8.5-inch potato bigger than her head in weekly shopping

Support worker Jessie Lynn from Wisbech found a potato bigger than her head in her shopping. Picture: Supplied/Jessie Lynn

All smiles at Fen McDonald’s drive-thru as takeaway opens for first time in weeks

Customers at Wisbech McDonald�s on the first day of its drive-thru reopening on June 3. Picture: Terry Harris

Most Read

‘The team know what they are doing’ says Wisbech Castle management after archaeologist urges proper record keeping for all finds

Wisbech Castle management committee chairman Cllr Steve Tierney told Bob Smith, secretary of the Fenland archaeology society, Your advice is welcome, but the team know what they are doing. Picture: ARCHANT

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

H.Samuel confirms the closure of its Wisbech branch

H. Samuel has closed its branch in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

Woman finds mammoth 8.5-inch potato bigger than her head in weekly shopping

Support worker Jessie Lynn from Wisbech found a potato bigger than her head in her shopping. Picture: Supplied/Jessie Lynn

All smiles at Fen McDonald’s drive-thru as takeaway opens for first time in weeks

Customers at Wisbech McDonald�s on the first day of its drive-thru reopening on June 3. Picture: Terry Harris

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Kids try their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in attempt to be served in plastic cars

Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald�s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied

Distinctive Goldfinch bird discovered by police officers in dumped carrier bag

This Goldfinch bird was found in a dumped carrier bag in Arles Avenue in Wisbech. Picture: Policing Fenland

Football club receives vital pitch fund and are still in it to win it

Wisbech St Mary FC were awarded a grant to help prepare their pitch at the ABC Stadium for when they return to action. Picture: IAN CARTER

Former Ely mayor pleads: ‘Take down Berlin Wall style fencing’

Former Ely mayor Richard Hobbs (left) has criticised the 'Berlin Wall' around the Maltings. The decision to fence the area off was explained by current mayor Mike Rouse (right). Picture; ARCHANT

Suspected firearms incident in Cambridgeshire sparks major police operation

At about 8pm yesterday (4 June) officers from the armed policing unit arrested a 36-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of firearms offences in the Hampton area. . A search of his home address is being conducted and the man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Hampton, Peterborough Friday 05 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.
Drive 24