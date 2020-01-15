Eight week prison sentence and extended driving ban for disqualified and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech

A disqualified and unlicensed driver who was arrested in Wisbech has been handed an eight-week sentence and had his driving ban extended.

Police pulled over the man's silver VW Passat on Lynn Road on Monday night (January 13).

The driver provided a negative breath test but was found to be uninsured and disqualified from driving.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Police Investigation Centre in King's Lynn.

He was charged and remanded and the vehicle was seized by police. He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (January 14.

Driving a motor vehicle on the road while disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence is an offence under s 103 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 (RTA 1988).

The offence of driving whilst disqualified can lead to up to six months in prison as well as a further period of disqualification.

If a driver has been convicted of disqualified driving before then they are more likely to be sent to prison.