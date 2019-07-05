Discover inspiring local authors at Peckover House in Wisbech

Local writers and illustrators will form part of a series of events to be held at Peckover House in Wisbech.

Diane Calton Smith and and Claire Upton will showcase their novels at the venue later this month.

While Jamie Maxwell will be talking about how a career change took him from photographer to illustrator.

Visitor welcome manager, Polly Mallett, said: "This season's book theme is already proving very popular and is about to be developed even further.

"With several events already having taken place alongside the 'Lord Peckover's Lost Library' National Lottery Heritage Fund supported exhibition, local writers and illustrators are about to join in."

On Saturday July 13 Diane, who is also a historian, will be talking to visitors about her Fenland Histories and Mysteries, in particular her new book, 'Plague, Flood and Gewgaws'.

Then, on Saturday July 20 Claire will talk about her new novel, 'Twisted Fate', which is based on a Suffolk farm.

Jamie Maxwell will appear on Saturday July 27 to explain how he has now become the illustrator for a new series of children's books, 'The DNA Detectives'.

Each author will be in the house from midday to talk about their work and will be happy to answer any questions visitors may have.

Further information is available on Peckover House's website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/peckover or by calling 01945 583463.