Discount store marks anniversary as it aims to keep festive spirit alive

PUBLISHED: 17:39 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 05 November 2020

Suzanne Clingo (back row, centre), store manager at QD Wisbech, and her team celebrate the store’s 25th anniversary. Picture: QD GROUP

A Fenland discount store aims to keep the Christmas spirit alive as it marks 25 years of trading in the area.

QD stores, including the Wisbech branch (pictured), were forced to close in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSQD stores, including the Wisbech branch (pictured), were forced to close in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

QD Stores in Wisbech has unveiled its festive range in time for the store’s birthday celebrations, one of 27 branches across East Anglia and the rest of the UK.

The discount chain, located on the Market Place, is one of the first stores under the QD brand to open and aims to draw in customers ahead of the festive season.

Suzanne Clingo joined the Wisbech branch as a supervisor when it first opened, and has thanked the local community for keeping faith in the chain, particularly during troubled times for the retail industry.

“We are delighted to be celebrating our 25th anniversary, which is a fantastic achievement, particularly against the tough backdrop of the UK retail industry,” she said.

“We have always strived to deliver the best quality and lowest prices for our customers and it’s a formula that has stood us in great stead.

“I would like to say thank you to all our loyal customers who have shopped with us during the past 25 years, and especially those who have continued to do so throughout the coronavirus pandemic.”

Suzanne added: “2020 has been a challenging year, but we are pleased to be marking this special occasion and spreading some much-needed Christmas cheer with our new ranges, and looking ahead to a fantastic festive season and beyond.”

From indoor and outdoor lights to soft furnishings and festive treats, QD Stores, short for Quality Discounts, has built a reputation in offering customers a range of products at discounted prices.

QD Group confirmed that its discount stores will keep trading throughout the latest coronavirus lockdown which came into place today (Thursday) as, according to the group, it is classed as an essential retailer.

However, in March, all QD Stores including in Wisbech were forced to close during the first lockdown while online sales remained available.

Nick Rubins, group chief executive, said at the time: “We would like to thank our amazing staff who have done an incredible job in providing our communities with the products they needed, when they needed them most.

“However, it has come to a point where the wellbeing of our colleagues and customers is more important than anything else.”

