Published: 1:05 PM January 18, 2021

Wisbech St Mary couple Chris and Kim Price, who were refused entry to Tesco, say they were "treated like criminals" despite the company's Covid-19 rules which state that disabled people can shop with their carer. The couple are pictured on holiday. - Credit: SUPPLIED

A Wisbech St Mary couple who were refused entry to Tesco say they were "treated like criminals" despite Covid-19 rules stating that disabled people can shop with their carer.

Chris Price and his wife Kim, who he cares for full time, were turned away from the Cromwell Road supermarket at 10am on January 13.

The couple had parked in a disabled bay close to the entrance but, before he had a chance to get her mobility scooter out, they were stopped by a member of staff who "acted like a steward.

"As I was starting to unlock the boot, an under manager in a grey suit said 'I wouldn't bother doing that if I were you'.

"I told her that I am my wife's carer and that she needs to be escorted. But the woman just said 'she can't come in, then'.

"My wife has had cancer and strokes so she can't stand for long and therefore has to go around on her scooter."

Mr Price, who usually does the couple's shopping himself, added that he and his wife are "both very careful", having put rubber gloves and masks on after cleaning their hands with sanitiser before leaving their car.

"This particular day, Kim wanted to come out and buy some ladieswear and female care products because she was feeling a bit better. I told the woman 'I can't choose it because I don't know what she wants'.

"But she just said 'no, you go in or someone can bring some out'."

It was at this point that Mrs Price began to get upset "because she doesn't like confrontation. This woman was rude and obnoxious; she treated us like we were criminals - as if we were previous shoplifters."

Having been angered by the incident, Mr Price asked for the member of staff's name, "drove away fuming" and then called Tesco's complaints phone number when he got home.

Days later he received an email from Tesco's chief executive officer Jason Tarry, which stated: "Please shop alone unless you’re a carer or with children.

"We also encourage you to shop only when you need to, in line with government guidance to stay at home."

Rather than wanting compensation, Mr Price said he just wanted the woman to be spoken to "have some common sense" that some disabled people need to be accompanied by their carers when shopping.

"We've been shopping at our local Tesco for years and most of the staff know us and we have a bit of banter," Mr Price added.

"Anyone in there would agree that we are reasonably decent people."

In the end, the couple completed their shopping at Asda whose staff, he said, were "very friendly".